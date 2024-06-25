Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Spire’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Spire by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Spire by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Spire by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Spire by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.