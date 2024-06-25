Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

