Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at C$89.69 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

