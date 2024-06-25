Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASTL. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
