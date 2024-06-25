Barclays Boosts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $30.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.9 %

BankUnited stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 202.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in BankUnited by 145.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 6.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

