First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FHN

First Horizon Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.01 on Monday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $5,749,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 43.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 234,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.