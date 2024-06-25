Morgan Stanley Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $76.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $74.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

