MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Space Stock Performance

Shares of MDA opened at C$12.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$7.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.14.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.35 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Research analysts predict that MDA Space will post 0.5601118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDA Space Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. MDA Space’s payout ratio is currently 389.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.