G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

GTHX stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 375,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.