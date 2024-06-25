CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $73.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

