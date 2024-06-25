WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCC. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $163.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

