Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Sasol Stock Performance

NYSE:SSL opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Sasol has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 3,112.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

