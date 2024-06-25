Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.69. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

