StockNews.com Lowers Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,216 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

