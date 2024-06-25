Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $122.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $116.86 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $22,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

