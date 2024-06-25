Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $234.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.53.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $222.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $231.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

