EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

ENLC stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,098,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,122 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

