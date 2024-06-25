NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Raised to $15.20 at Jefferies Financial Group

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.80 to $15.20 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 37.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NU by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

