Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CDLR opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $9,241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 410,148 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

