Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
NYSE:CDLR opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $25.71.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
