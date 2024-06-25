e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $204.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

