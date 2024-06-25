Accolade’s (ACCD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $480.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Accolade has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $516,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.