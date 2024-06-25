Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.20. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 367,015 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $12,808,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

