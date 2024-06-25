IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.66

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.66 and traded as high as C$38.50. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$38.34, with a volume of 397,695 shares changing hands.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.8664564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

