Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $230.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $163.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

