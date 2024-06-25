Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.29. Neonode shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 19,186 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

