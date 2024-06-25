BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.55. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 9,033 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,742.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,218,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,373.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 54,213 shares of company stock worth $649,842 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

