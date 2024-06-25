BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.55. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 9,033 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
