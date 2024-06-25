PayPal’s (PYPL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $69.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.48.

PYPL opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 355,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

