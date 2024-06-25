PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 623,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

