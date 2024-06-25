Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.65.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $132.61 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paylocity by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $82,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after purchasing an additional 365,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

