Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $25.00 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.