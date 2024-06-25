StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 260,514 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $3,976,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

