StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.13.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 260,514 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $3,976,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
