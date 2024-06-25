Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
Intevac Stock Performance
Intevac stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
