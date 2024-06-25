Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Intevac stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 48.6% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 83,958 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 94.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

