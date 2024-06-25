The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,959,314 shares of company stock worth $105,885,782 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $9,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

