NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,590 shares of company stock worth $292,708,454 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

