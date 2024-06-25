Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

