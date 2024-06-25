Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

