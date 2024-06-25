MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. Research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MediWound by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

