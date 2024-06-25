Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.01. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 212,749 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHV. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 342,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

