Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.78. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 564,555 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
