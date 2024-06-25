Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $6.78. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 564,555 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $63,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

