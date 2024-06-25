Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $4.69. Geron shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 8,720,203 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. Barclays began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Geron Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Geron by 23.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 999.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

