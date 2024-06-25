Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.71. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 208,654 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

