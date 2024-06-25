InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.88. InfuSystem shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 26,297 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFU. Lake Street Capital raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -672,000.00 and a beta of 1.37.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InfuSystem

In related news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,300. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

