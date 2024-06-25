Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.86

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.86 and traded as high as $39.04. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 429,841 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after buying an additional 593,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after buying an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

