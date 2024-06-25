Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $11.00. Inseego shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 327,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Inseego by 16.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

