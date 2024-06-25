Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $18.01. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 51,203 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a market cap of $975.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

