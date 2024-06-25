Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.14. Maiden shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 86,867 shares changing hands.

Maiden Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Maiden by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Maiden by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Maiden by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

