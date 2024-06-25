Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $7.00. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 153,783 shares.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.