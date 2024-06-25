Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $7.00. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 153,783 shares.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
