Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.