Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 25.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.