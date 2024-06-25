Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.